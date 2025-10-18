Air defenses down 41 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 41 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On-duty air defenses destroyed 41 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles last night. Twelve drones were downed over the Bryansk Region, five over the Kaluga Region, another five over the Bashkortostan Region, three over the Moscow Region, two over the Belgorod Region, two more over the Oryol Region, one over the Volgograd Region, another one over the Kursk Region, one over the Ryazan Region, one more over the Tambov Region, one over the Tula Region and another one over the Samara Region. Six drones were shot down over the Black Sea," the statement reads.