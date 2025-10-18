Russia’s Battlegroup East wipes out 300 Ukrainian troops, 16 drone control points

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East wiped out about 300 Ukrainian troops and 16 drone control points in the past day, battlegroup spokesman Alexey Yakovlev said.

"The enemy lost 300 troops, ten motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations, six Starlink satellite terminals, and 16 drone control points in the past day," he specified.

Yukovlev noted that Battlegroup East continued moving deeper into enemy defenses. Its units hit the forces of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault regiment and two territorial defense brigades near Vodyanoye, Uspenovka, Novonikolayevka and Barvinovka.