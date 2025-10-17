SAMARKAND, October 17. /TASS/. The European global "war party" does not want to see a lasting and just peace established on the continent, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"It is clear that there is a global 'war party' operating in Europe that does not want to establish a lasting and just peace on the European continent with equal and indivisible security for all, as the Russian side insists," he said on the sidelines of a meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services in Samarkand.

Naryshkin emphasized that Russia's opponents do not want this because "it will become obvious that their multibillion-dollar expenditures on maintaining the puppet and neo-Nazi regime in Kiev are useless and detrimental to their own populations."