Russian army entered Konstantinovka in Donetsk People’s Republic

LUGANSK, October 12. /TASS/. Russian troops entered Konstantinovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic and started fighting in the eastern part of the city, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"According to the latest data received, serious combat is underway on the eastern outskirts of Konstantinovka. Our troops are mainly carrying maneuvering operations. Certainly, we are not yet fully secured our position in this settlement but we are working very closely on that," the expert said.

Russian servicemen entered the city after a dash from the side of Predtechino settlement, Marochko added.