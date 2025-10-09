Russian, Tajik leaders discuss situation in Afghanistan, Middle East — Kremlin aide

DUSHANBE, October 9. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Tajikistan, Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon, during their personal meeting discussed the current security situation in the Middle Eastern region, specifically the situation in Afghanistan and the settlement in the Middle East, taking into account the plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov stated.

"First and foremost, our president and the president of Tajikistan discussed the situation in Afghanistan, which is understandable since Afghanistan borders Tajikistan," the Kremlin aide noted in a comment to Russia's Channel One.

Furthermore, according to him, the developing situation in the Middle East was also discussed, considering the implementation of the settlement plan for the Gaza Strip proposed by Trump.