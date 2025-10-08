Situation in Central Asia remains complex, Russian defense minister says

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Stability in Central Asia, which remains a complex issue, hinges on closer cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has said.

"Today, a great deal rests on the collaboration of our military ministries, and most importantly, on regional stability. The current situation remains very challenging," Belousov told Tajik Defense Minister Colonel-General Emomali Sobirzoda during their talks.

He stressed that Russia and Tajikistan must strengthen cooperation in every respect.

"This includes military cooperation, the exchange of experience, training, and military-technical collaboration. All of this is already part of a single package, and we should advance along these lines. Today’s meeting will make a significant contribution to this," Belousov added.