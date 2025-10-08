Russia calls on US to carefully consider supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles — MFA

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The US supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles will hardly alter the situation in the special military operation zone, that is why Moscow calls on Washington to carefully assess the issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

According to the senior diplomat, the presence of such missiles in the conflict zone would mean "a significant change of the situation," though it would not impact Russia's goals for the special military operation.

"The hypothetical use of such systems is possible only with the direct involvement of US personnel. I hope those who urge Washington toward such a decision understand the depth and severity of its consequences. We, for our part, call on the US administration and servicemen to approach this whole situation prudently and responsibly," Ryabkov emphasized.

On October 6, US President Donald Trump addressed the prospect of supplying Tomahawk missiles to Kiev, stating that he does not seek to further escalate the Ukrainian conflict. At the same time, the US leader said that he had made a decision regarding the supply of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev but did not disclose it.

On October 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Valdai International Discussion Club plenary session that "it is impossible to use Tomahawk missiles without the direct participation of US servicemen." He then emphasized that this would be "an absolutely new step of escalation, including in the bilateral relations between Russia and the US." On October 5, Putin pointed out that Washington's potential decision to supply Tomahawk missiles to Kiev would undermine positive trends in Russia-US relations.