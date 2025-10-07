Tomahawk supplies to Kiev may lead to further escalation — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Potential supplies of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kiev will be a serious spiral of escalation, since such weapons can be equipped with nuclear warheads, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"This will imply a serious spiral of escalation, which, however, will not be able to change the battlefield situation for the Kiev regime. But it is important to bear in mind in this context, putting aside various nuances, that these missiles can be equipped with nuclear warheads," he told reporters when asked to comment on US President Donald Trump’s words that he had "sort of made a decision" on Tomahawk deliveries but wanted to know what Kiev planned to do with them.

"This is a serious spiral of escalation, indeed," the Kremlin spokesman repeated.

"We understand that we need to wait for, perhaps, clearer statements, if they follow," Peskov noted. "As for arms supplies, they are usually sent and then statements follow. At least, that's the way it was under the the [Joe] Biden administration. Let's wait and see how things go this time around."

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on October 2 that it was impossible to use Tomahawk missiles without the direct involvement of US troops, "which would mean an entirely new, qualitatively different phase of escalation, including between Russia and the United States." Putin stressed on October 5 that Washington’s potential decision to send Tomahawk missiles to Kiev would undermine positive trends in Russia-US relations.