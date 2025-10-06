Poland proves 'incompetent' as host country of OSCE forums — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Poland has proved an incompetent host country of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) forums, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in connection with Warsaw's cancellation of visas for representatives of Russian civil society.

According to the diplomat, at least five experts who planned to participate in the Warsaw Conference on the Human Dimension on October 6-17 under the auspices of the OSCE Chairmanship-in-office "had their visas cancelled."

"Poland has definitively demonstrated its absolute incompetence as host country of the OSCE forums. Official Warsaw is mired in Russophobia and has become simply unable to ensure the safety of all delegations arriving on its territory, as well as to provide unhindered access to OSCE events to all participants on a non-discriminatory basis," Zakharova said.

That is why Russia, the diplomat continued, has been raising the issue of the need to move the headquarters of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and humanitarian activities from Poland to another country for several years. "However, ignoring Russia's position, the current [Finnish] chairmanship, with the assistance of the ODIHR, is organizing illegal replacements for such events in the form of the aforementioned conference," she said.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Poland canceled the visas "in a completely Jesuitical manner: representatives of reputable Russian NGOs - the International Peacekeeping Movement Women's Dialogue and the Russian Public Institute of Electoral Law - received notification of the cancellation of their visas right on the eve of departure to Warsaw. Unfortunately, this is far from the first case of such discrimination against Russian public figures by the Polish authorities. Warsaw does not care at all that, in addition to the principle of consensus and the need to take into account the views of all participating states, one of the foundations of the OSCE's work has traditionally been the involvement of public organizations in humanitarian events."

Breach of obligations

The diplomat also recalled the legal obligations that establish the need for the widest possible admission of NGOs, including the requirements of the 1991 Moscow Document of the OSCE, the 1992 Helsinki Document of the OSCE, and the 1994 Budapest Document of the OSCE.

"To paraphrase the famous aphorism by Polish satirical writer Stanislav Jerzy Lez, I would like to say: when we thought that Poland had already reached the bottom, there was another knock from below," Zakharova said in jest. "We are confident that the current situation should finally convince the participating states of the need to begin negotiations on the relocation of the ODIHR headquarters and all major official OSCE events from Poland, before Warsaw finally undermines the meager remnants of trust in the organization as a whole as a platform for a respectful and equal dialogue on human rights issues."