US Tomahawk missile supplies to Kiev to prompt Russia’s adequate response — Kremlin

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. The supplies of US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kiev, if they take place, will signify a serious escalation of tension in the Ukraine conflict and require Moscow’s adequate response, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments for VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin on Thursday.

"Indeed, representatives of the US leadership spoke in an interview this week about possible supplies of such missiles and, generally, quite admitted of the possibility of strikes deep inside Russian territory," the Kremlin press secretary recalled.

"This is, of course, quite a dangerous symptom and it cannot be unnoticed by Moscow. We have noticed it. And if this happens, this will mean a new serious escalation of tension that will require an adequate response from the Russian side," Peskov said.

US Vice President JD Vance stated earlier that the Washington administration was considering providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to other NATO countries for a subsequent transfer to Ukraine. According to him, the final decision on the matter will be made by US President Donald Trump.