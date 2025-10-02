Kiev loses 1,510 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,510 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 200 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 230 troops and three US-made HMMWV armored vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 235 troops and two Western-made armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 515 troops, a tank and two US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 295 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 35 troops and a jamming station in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novaya Sech, Sadki, Spasskoye and Varachino in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Okhrimovka and Kazachya Lopan in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and seven materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three US-made HMMWV armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Novoosinovo and Shiykovka in the Kharkov Region, Novosyolovka, Drobyshevo, Kirovsk and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, three US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations and six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 235 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two Western-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Dronovka, Pereyezdnoye, Konstantinovka, Pleshcheyevka, Verolyubovka, Ivanopolye and Aleksandro-Kalinovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 235 personnel, two Western-made armored combat vehicles and seven motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 515 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 515 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk, Toretskoye, Rodinskoye, Dimitrov, Kutuzovka, Krasny Liman and Kotlino in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 515 personnel, a tank, two US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, three field artillery guns and a motor vehicle in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 295 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 295 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Vishnyovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Novogrigorovka and Poltavka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 295 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and five motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 35 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 35 Ukrainian troops and an enemy jamming station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Stepovoye and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region and Lvovo in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 35 Ukrainian army personnel, an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike transport infrastructure of Ukraine’s defense sector over past day

Russian forces struck transport infrastructure of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and long-range UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly and storage sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a transport infrastructure facility supporting the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial enterprises, sites for the assembly and storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 138 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 142 Ukrainian UAVs, HIMARS rocket over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down a HIMARS rocket and 142 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 142 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 667 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 87,644 unmanned aerial vehicles, 631 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,327 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,592 multiple rocket launchers, 30,115 field artillery guns and mortars and 43,055 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.