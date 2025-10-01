MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Kiev's actions related to arms supplies to Africa are an attempt to wage a hybrid terrorist war outside its borders and open new fronts, Alexander Ivanov, the Director of the Community of Officers for International Security, has told TASS.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky claimed that Ukraine had reached agreements with several African countries to send them surplus weapons produced for the Ukrainian armed forces. He also stated that the proceeds from the exports would be used to purchase weapons that the Ukrainian troops lack. He did not specify the timeframe or specific countries.

"Such actions are yet another attempt by Kiev to wage a hybrid terrorist war outside its borders. Ukraine needs to open new fronts against Russia and our allies," Ivanov said.

"I believe that this step by Ukraine is potentially destabilizing for the [Sahel] region, aimed at spreading instability. The international community must provide an adequate assessment of what is happening," Ivanov added.

He believes that this is likely yet another indication that "Zelensky has a biased view of reality and is making decisions based on his own fantasies.".