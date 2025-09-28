Putin ready to meet Trump in Moscow, invitation "not shelved" — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to US leader Donald Trump remains valid, and now the decision must be made by the US side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS when asked whether the invitation is still on the table.

"It is not shelved. This is an active invitation. Putin is ready and would be glad to meet President Trump. The rest depends on Trump’s decision," the Kremlin representative said.

In August, after talks with Trump in Anchorage, Putin suggested holding the next meeting in Moscow. The US leader called this possible, though admitted he might face criticism for it.