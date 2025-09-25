MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The British intelligence service MI6, with its program to recruit Russians launched on the darknet, is deliberately encouraging people to commit serious crimes, and the BBC is just as guilty for promoting the initiative, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

Zakharova argued that the participation of the UK’s official media outlet in such a program constitutes "a crime against freedom of speech and conscience." She recalled that the initiative was publicly presented last week by MI6 Director Richard Moore and stressed that its primary aim is to establish contacts with Russian citizens through the darknet and persuade them to "cooperate" with British intelligence. According to her, BBC platforms were also used to promote the project.

"According to London, the program is intended to engage Russian citizens willing to provide information or cooperate with Britain. This initiative should have been given a simpler title: 'Where are you, traitors?' Under Russian law, such actions are considered treason – a particularly serious crime punishable by up to life imprisonment. The British are aware of this, yet they continue to push people into committing crimes," Zakharova remarked.

She also noted that the darknet is typically used for illicit purposes, including trafficking drugs, weapons, explosives, counterfeit documents, and child pornography. "Using this environment for intelligence gathering is nothing new – the CIA has long relied on such methods. However, the open promotion of this resource and its close association with the so-called ‘voice of truth’ and ‘symbol of infallibility’ – the BBC – turns this into a crime against freedom of speech and conscience," she continued.

"Everyone knows that the British secret services have blood on their hands – even the James Bond films acknowledge this. What is striking in this case is that the BBC has stopped even pretending and has finally dropped the mask," Zakharova concluded.