MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, described Ukraine’s drone attack on the office of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in Russia's Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk as a signal to the European Union, telling them not to be surprised when the Kiev regime starts to polish up its terrorism skills by attacking European infrastructure.

"The Kiev regime is striking civilian infrastructure, power generation facilities, airports. This is a signal to the EU: it should come as no surprise to them when Bankovaya [the name of the street where the Ukrainian presidential administration is located] will start to polish its terrorism skills more and more, this time targeting their own airfields, oil storage facilities and gas pipelines," she told TASS.

On Wednesday, Novorossiysk came under an assault by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Drones struck the central part of the city near the Novorossiysk Hotel. According to latest figures, two people were killed, while 12 sustained injuries. Twenty vehicles, seven residential buildings, including multi-storey buildings, and the hotel were damaged. A state of emergency has been declared in Novorossiysk.