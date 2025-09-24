Zephyr system detects deepfake technology in footage featuring Zakharova

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The anti-deepfake system Zephyr detected the use of AI technologies and fabricated content in a video featuring Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the autonomous non-profit organization Dialog Regions, which developed the system, told TASS.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry called the video circulating online, which supposedly shows Zakharova commenting on Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s meetings during the 80th UN General Assembly session, a deepfake.

"This is lip sync technology combined with synthetic voice technology," explained Dialog Regions, co-founder of the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN).

The GFCN brings together experts and fact-checking organizations from all over the world. The association was set up in 2025 by the TASS news agency, the autonomous nonprofit organization Dialog Regions, and the New Media Workshop to combat disinformation. The Zephyr system uses a combination of machine learning models to detect, analyze and monitor fabricated audiovisual content, including deepfakes.