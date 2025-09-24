Putin offered to settle root causes of Ukrainian crisis, but West refused — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly offered to settle the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, but the US and Europe were categorically against, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"Putin has tried repeatedly and offered to resolve these root causes of the Ukrainian conflict. He offered this to the Americans — even before the Biden administration and before [Joe] Biden himself, he also proposed it to [Barack] Obama. We remember; it was 2007. It was proposed to everyone; it was proposed to the whole world. But we heard harsh refusals from the Americans to talk about this topic," the spokesman said in an interview with RBC radio.

Peskov also recalled "the Europeans' harsh rebuke that Russia should not interfere in European security issues and that the Europeans would sort them out themselves." According to the spokesman, this position "completely contradicts the principle of indivisible security.".