Russian forces curb threat posed by Ukrainian UAVs, continue special op — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces are effectively countering Ukrainian UAV attacks, which have no impact on plans to continue the special military operation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on overnight drone strikes against Moscow and the surrounding region.

"Hostile actions continue, and our military is taking effective measures to counter these threats. We are continuing our special military operation," Peskov stated.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, between midnight and 7 a.m. Moscow time (3 a.m. GMT) on September 23, air defenses destroyed 69 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Moscow, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, and Saratov regions, as well as above Crimea.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Max channel that at least 30 UAVs flying toward the capital had been destroyed since Monday evening. Debris from the drones damaged four cars in Reutov, a town in the Moscow Region.