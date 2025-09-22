Tara Reade, former Biden aide, receives Russian citizenship

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Tara Reade (who changed her name to Alexandra Tara McCabe), a former aide to Joe Biden during his career as a senator, has received Russian citizenship.

The corresponding decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin has already been published.

"To accept the following persons as citizens of the Russian Federation: ...McCabe, Alexandra Tara, born February 26, 1964 in the United States of America," the decree says.

Reade was an aide to Biden during his senatorial term from Delaware. In the spring of 2020, she accused Biden of sexual harassment dating back to 1993. Reade says she "lost everything," including her job, after coming forward with the allegations. She said neither the media nor Democratic Party officials paid her claims the attention they deserved.

Biden has dismissed Reade's allegations as false.