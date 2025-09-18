LONDON, September 18. /TASS/. London's paranaoia about Russia carrying out operations on UK soil stems from reading one too many James Bond novels, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin told LBC radio.

"I know that in Britain, they like very much spy stories. I have read a lot by different authors. I like them. So that is the stuff of James Bond? It is not only James Bond but all the others," the diplomat said. He was commenting on the arson that occurred last March at a London warehouse owned by the Ukrainian company Odyssey, where Starlink satellite equipment was stored. Allegations later surfaced that the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) ordered the attack.

Kelin also called claims that Russia is behind the surge in illegal migration to Britain via inflatable boats across the English Channel laughable.