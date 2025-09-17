Russian envoy to UN calls Western attempts to ‘strangle’ Taliban 'regrettable'

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. Moscow regrets that some Western donors are trying to pressure the Taliban with ultimatums, Russia's permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We consistently emphasize the need to develop a realistic, comprehensive approach to Afghanistan based on an objective analysis and balanced assessment of the situation. Its key components remain the same: constructive interaction between the international community regarding the Afghan issue, taking the needs of the Afghan people fully into account, and patient dialogue with the Taliban regarding all pressing issues, without pressure or blackmail. There is no alternative to this path. We have been saying this from the very beginning," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan. "Against this backdrop, the futile attempts by some Western donors to pressure the Taliban by issuing ultimatums while obstructing any efforts, including those of the UN, to establish trust-based cooperation with them are regrettable," the envoy emphasized.

At the same time, Nebenzya noted that "a number of pragmatically minded Western colleagues have already realized the failure of such pressure policies and are turning toward resuming broad humanitarian assistance and development.".