Zapad 2025 drills practice planning the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons

MINSK, September 16. /TASS/. Troops participating in the Zapad 2025 joint Belarusian-Russian military drills practiced planning the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons and deploying the Oreshnik missile system, Chief of the Belarusian General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Muraveiko said.

"We practiced all tasks that we have set for ourselves. Among other landmark events, I can highlight planning and considering the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, as well as assessing and deploying the Oreshnik mobile missile system," BelTA news agency quoted the senior Belarusian defense official as saying.

According to Muraveiko, servicemen actively used various versions of unmanned aerial vehicles. "In addition, they considered a wide range of hybrid schemes for engagements in localities, forested and swampy landscapes, as well as urban areas. Our Russian colleagues shared their combat experience with us, which allows us to say that, today, our units get the latest updates and the most perfect information that can be applied in combat scenarios," he shared.

Muraveiko has arrived in an area where aviation will practice using sectors of motor roads as alternate airfields, among other things, later on Tuesday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported.

The Zapad 2025 exercise is running from September 12 to September 16.