Shoigu has arrived in Baghdad where he will meet with Iraq’s top leadership

BAGHDAD, September 16. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has arrived in Baghdad on a working visit, during which he will hold meetings with Iraq’s top political and military leadership, the press service of the Security Council reported.

"During the upcoming meetings, the Russian side is expected to convey its intention to further strengthen and expand cooperation in the security area," the press service said.

"Moreover, regional issues will be discussed at the talks in Baghdad in addition to current aspects of Russian-Iraqi bilateral cooperation," the report said.