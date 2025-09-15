MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Servicemen from Russia’s Battlegroup East destroyed 11 enemy drone control sites over the past day, Battlegroup Spokesman Alexey Yakovlev said.

According to him, the battlegroup continued its advance deep into enemy defenses.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy lost <…> 11 control sites for unmanned aerial vehicles," he said.

In addition, more than 255 Ukrainian militants, three Humvee armored combat vehicles and 14 Ukrainian motor vehicles were wiped out "as the Battlegroup East continued to perform combat tasks in the special military operation zone," Yakovlev emphasized.