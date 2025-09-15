MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian troops in Volchansk, where Ukrainian forces are putting up fierce resistance, have advanced and strengthened their foothold on the city’s left bank, Russian security agencies told TASS.

"In Volchansk, on the left bank of the Volchya River, the enemy is offering fierce resistance and suffering heavy losses. During the fighting, soldiers of the Battlegroup North advanced 200 meters, expanding their positions on the town’s left bank," the agencies said.

Earlier, security forces reported that heavy clashes were continuing on the left bank of Volchansk and in the eastern part of the city, with the Ukrainian army redeploying reserves to those areas.