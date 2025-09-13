MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Sooner or later, Western countries will force Ukraine to recognize its lost territories as Russian, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik said in an interview with TASS.

When asked to comment on Vladimir Zelensky's statements that the loss of a number of regions "is not legally recognized" the diplomat replied: "Kiev is looking for some legal ‘somersaults.’ <…> When they try to somehow camouflage the inevitable, in every possible way replacing reality, replacing it with some pseudo-legal wording."

According to the diplomat, "if the West abandons the agenda of weakening Russia at any cost, and accepts the existing Russia and the need to build at least economically good-neighborly relations with it, then this issue will gradually fade into the background and vanish."

"Therefore, in general, all Westerners themselves will force Ukraine to recognize this, if this country remains, of course," the diplomat said.

Miroshnik recalled that today the territories in question "are four continental territories, plus the Crimean Peninsula - these are constitutional territories of Russia." Therefore, "to a large extent, how Ukraine will treat this does not interest us so much."

"There are key points that are interesting, for example, in options for investment cooperation or economic cooperation with other states. But, you know, if we turn to history, then in the 1920s, 1930s there was a period when the whole world was up in arms and did not want to recognize the Soviet Union, the Soviet power," he recalled.

The diplomat noted that "gradually, by concluding separate agreements, finding interesting projects, they began to build these relations, inevitably coming to the point that they recognized both Soviet power and these territories, and borders, and everything else."

"Therefore, this is a matter of time, a matter not of military action, but a matter of some kind of benefit, interests, additional argumentation," the Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large concluded.