MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The violation of Polish airspace by drones bears a strong resemblance to a provocation orchestrated by Ukraine’s authorities to drag Poland into the conflict with Russia, said Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee.

Early on September 10, Poland’s Operational Command reported the destruction of several objects that had violated the country’s airspace identified as drones.

"This looks very much like a provocation carried out by Ukraine’s authorities. We remember when a missile flew into Polish territory (in 2022 - TASS) — they immediately claimed it was a Russian missile. Later, the Poles carried out an investigation and it became clear that it was a Ukrainian missile that had mistakenly flown there. <…> Zelensky then begged the Poles not to say it was a Ukrainian missile," Dzhabarov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

He noted that the Kiev regime is exploiting every opportunity to pull more NATO countries into the conflict with Russia, particularly Poland, which serves as a key transit hub for almost all types of Western military supplies to Ukraine.

Currently, Poland is searching for the downed objects. Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported overnight to September 10, 19 violations of the country’s airspace were recorded, with all drones entering from Belarusian territory. So far, three drones have been shot down. In response to the incident, the Polish authorities decided to temporarily close the airspace over part of the country, including Warsaw Chopin Airport. Poland has also requested NATO to invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to start consultations among the member-states.