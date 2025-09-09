Situation in Bosnia result of West’s blatant interference — top Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The current developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina are a result of the West’s blatant interference in the country’s internal affairs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, opening talks with Republika Srpska (one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s entities) President Milorad Dodik.

"I am glad to meet with you. I think this meeting is timely for understanding the difficult processes in Bosnia and Herzegovina that involve Republika Srpska. It is all a result of the West’s blatant interference in the country’s internal affairs, which breaches the Dayton Agreement and its principles, including equality for the three peoples and two entities that comprise the country," the top Russian diplomat said.

Lavrov emphasized that current high representative Christian Schmidt was appointed illegally. "The so-called high representative Schmidt has no UN mandate but still tries to implement his agenda at the West’s behest," the foreign minister noted. "We are deeply concerned about the aggressive encroachment on [UN] Security Council decisions and prerogatives. I think today’s meeting is very important for a deeper understanding of the situation in view of the upcoming Security Council meeting on Bosnia and Herzegovina," he added.

The top diplomat pointed out that, during the talks, the sides plan to discuss cooperation in many areas, including the economy. "Of course, we would be happy to discuss cooperation with Republika Srpska in the spheres of trade, economy, investment, culture, humanities, and education. The strategic foundation of our relations was established during your meetings with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, and today is a good opportunity to review their implementation and determine what remains to be done," the foreign minister concluded.