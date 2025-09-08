Lavrov names peace and cooperation as priorities in South Caucasus

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s main priorities in the South Caucasus region are peace and cooperation, and they have never changed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, speaking to the students and faculty of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

"Our priorities have never changed - they are peace and cooperation, and they remain the same today," the Russian foreign minister emphasized.

Lavrov noted that Russia, led by President Vladimir Putin, played a decisive role in reaching a peace agreement through "multiple overnight telephone negotiations" between the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

"Things could have concluded sooner, but not every side was ready for this," the foreign minister added. "Nevertheless, President [Vladimir Putin] achieved agreements that were signed by Armenian Prime Minister [Nikol Pashinyan] and Azerbaijani President [Ilham Aliyev] in November 2020."

Lavrov also noted that a series of trilateral summits followed, during which agreements were reached to unblock economic ties and transport routes, "a mechanism involving the three deputy prime ministers of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan was established, and principles for border delimitation and subsequent demarcation were agreed on."

"The sides also agreed to launch an initiative bringing together civil society figures from the three countries to boost official intergovernmental dialogue with dialogue at the civil society level," Lavrov concluded.