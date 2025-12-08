Air defenses destroy 15 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions — top brass

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over four Russian regions as well as in the airspace over the Caspian Sea on Monday afternoon, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 12:00 p.m. and until 5:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. GMT] on December 8, alert air defense forces destroyed 15 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: seven UAVs over the Belgorod Region, four UAVs over the Republic of Crimea, two UAVs over the Kursk Region, one UAV over the Bryansk Region and one UAV in the airspace over the Caspian Sea," the ministry said in a statement.