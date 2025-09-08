Putin's upcoming visit to India being thoroughly prepared — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia is thoroughly planning President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India before the end of the year, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are thoroughly preparing for the Russian president's upcoming visit to India before the end of the year, as well as our annual summits," he said during a meeting with students and faculty at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

"I assure you that we have extensive experience and big plans in the political, economic, social, cultural, and military-technical spheres. These plans were confirmed during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin in China," the top diplomat emphasized.