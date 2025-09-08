Lavrov to tell MGIMO students about his visit to China, Russia-US dialogue

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a traditional meeting with students and professors of MGIMO University timed to coincide with the start of the next school year in Russia.

Usually, Russia’s top diplomat holds a meeting at MGIMO on the first day of the school year, but in early September this time around, the minister was busy visiting China with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In China, he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and other major events. Therefore, MGIMO students will have the opportunity to hear first-hand about the details of that visit.

In addition, Lavrov will likely comment on the Ukraine crisis, ways of resolving it, and the development of dialogue between Russia and the United States.

At a similar meeting last year, students asked Lavrov questions concerning Russia’s relations with the West, Iran, China, and former Soviet republics. In addition, the Russian foreign minister said that his working day lasts at least 10 hours and that he prefers travelling to the Altai Mountains or Siberia on a vacation.