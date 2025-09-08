Kremlin blasts `blatantly hostile’ Europe for hampering Ukraine settlement

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. The blatant European hostility has complicated efforts to resolve the situation in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"European countries have been blatantly hostile," Peskov said, referring to a remark from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen who called for turning Ukraine into a "steel porcupine."

"Using Cold War cliches, this is blatant European hostility. And such a position of the Europeans does not facilitate, but effectively hampers the peace process," he concluded.