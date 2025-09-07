Russia advocates for efforts aimed at global digital gap’s reduction — diplomat

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia advocates for increased efforts by the international community to reduce the digital gap between countries, as well as for scrapping all restrictions regarding the access to technologies, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in Sunday.

According to her, numerous countries are facing problems such as digital inequality and they lack the infrastructure facilities’ development and are challenged by cybersecurity risks.

"There is a pending need to boost cooperation in these areas for the global development based on the principles of sustainability, and, of course, to increase the efficiency of national economies that are faced with growing global digital competition," she said.

"In this regard, we are pushing for intensified efforts of the international community to curtail the digital gap as we oppose protectionism, hyperbolic protectionism, politically motivated restrictions as well as all barriers to access technologies, digital services, products and resources," Zakharova noted.

This stance, according to her, meets the interests of common security and complies with the interests of accelerating the global economic growth. It also contributes to countering breaches in market competition methods, which are reported everywhere nowadays.