MELITOPOL, September 6. /TASS/. Zaporozhye NPP staff were unharmed in Saturday’s Ukrainian drone attack on the world’s only full-scale reactor hall simulator, a unique training center at the plant, according to ZNPP communications director Yegeniya Yashina, speaking to TASS.

"ZNPP personnel were not injured during the drone strike on the training center. The staff continues to work normally," she confirmed.

Earlier, the plant reported that Ukrainian military drones targeted the training facility, striking the roof of Building G, which is situated approximately 300 meters from the main power unit. Fortunately, the attack did not result in fires or significant damage. The plant's safety and radiation levels remain stable, and Zaporozhye NPP continues its operations without interruption.