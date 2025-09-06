IAEA experts to be notified of Ukrainian strike on Zaporozhye NPP’s training center

MELITOPOL, September 6. /TASS/. The management of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has announced its intention to inform experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the recent drone attack by Ukrainian armed forces on the plant’s training center. Yevgeniya Yashina, the NPP’s communications director, stated that if circumstances permit, the plant will also display the site of the strike to the IAEA team.

"Certainly, the IAEA will be notified of the Ukrainian military's latest attack on the training facility. If possible, we will also show the extent of the damage," Yashina explained.

Earlier, the plant reported that the Ukrainian military employed drones to target the training center, with the strike impacting the roof of Building G, located approximately 300 meters from the main power unit. Fortunately, the attack did not cause fires or significant destruction, and the plant’s safety and radiation levels remain normal. The Zaporozhye NPP continues its operations as usual, with no interruption to its functions.