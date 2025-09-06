VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. During an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized Russia's commitment to fostering fair and harmonious platforms in the Asia-Pacific region as a viable alternative to the West’s bloc-centric approach.

She highlighted that in the Asia-Pacific, Western efforts are increasingly focused on promoting bloc formation and rigid schemes aimed at containment. In stark contrast, the region has historically cultivated a system of relations rooted in consensus and harmonious interaction. Zakharova underscored that Russian foreign policy champions this paradigm - strengthening a shared sphere of mutually beneficial cooperation and constructing an architecture of equal, indivisible security.

One of the key tools in this endeavor is the extensive network of regional platforms dedicated to partnership, cooperation, and constructive engagement. Notable among these are the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and ASEAN, which serve as vital channels for fostering regional stability and development.

Zakharova pointed out how Western powers are attempting to ignite an arms race in a region that has demonstrated remarkable industrial and economic progress over recent decades. She stressed that this growth is driven not merely by market manipulations but by genuine advancements in industrial production, scientific development, and a robust real economy.

Addressing alternative modes of regional interaction, Zakharova noted that unlike the politicized Western approach, there exist avenues focused on substantive, non-politicized cooperation. "For example, the dialogue on cooperation in Asia is now well institutionalized," she said.

She also highlighted the significance of platforms like the Indian Ocean Rim Association, supporting efforts to establish contacts and foster a heterogeneous space for socio-economic co-development. Zakharova praised the Vladivostok forum’s contribution to this process, observing that regional and global structures - such as the SCO, ASEAN, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), BRICS, and others - intersect and converge rather than conflict.

Furthermore, she mentioned the involvement of the UN system, particularly ESCAP (the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific), as integral to this cooperative framework. Zakharova concluded that these diverse platforms collectively reinforce a vision of balanced, mutually beneficial regional development - standing as an alternative to the divisive tendencies promoted from the West.