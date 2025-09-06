{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia counters West with fair, harmonious platforms in the Asia-Pacific — MFA

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. During an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized Russia's commitment to fostering fair and harmonious platforms in the Asia-Pacific region as a viable alternative to the West’s bloc-centric approach.

She highlighted that in the Asia-Pacific, Western efforts are increasingly focused on promoting bloc formation and rigid schemes aimed at containment. In stark contrast, the region has historically cultivated a system of relations rooted in consensus and harmonious interaction. Zakharova underscored that Russian foreign policy champions this paradigm - strengthening a shared sphere of mutually beneficial cooperation and constructing an architecture of equal, indivisible security.

One of the key tools in this endeavor is the extensive network of regional platforms dedicated to partnership, cooperation, and constructive engagement. Notable among these are the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and ASEAN, which serve as vital channels for fostering regional stability and development.

Zakharova pointed out how Western powers are attempting to ignite an arms race in a region that has demonstrated remarkable industrial and economic progress over recent decades. She stressed that this growth is driven not merely by market manipulations but by genuine advancements in industrial production, scientific development, and a robust real economy.

Addressing alternative modes of regional interaction, Zakharova noted that unlike the politicized Western approach, there exist avenues focused on substantive, non-politicized cooperation. "For example, the dialogue on cooperation in Asia is now well institutionalized," she said.

She also highlighted the significance of platforms like the Indian Ocean Rim Association, supporting efforts to establish contacts and foster a heterogeneous space for socio-economic co-development. Zakharova praised the Vladivostok forum’s contribution to this process, observing that regional and global structures - such as the SCO, ASEAN, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), BRICS, and others - intersect and converge rather than conflict.

Furthermore, she mentioned the involvement of the UN system, particularly ESCAP (the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific), as integral to this cooperative framework. Zakharova concluded that these diverse platforms collectively reinforce a vision of balanced, mutually beneficial regional development - standing as an alternative to the divisive tendencies promoted from the West.

European countries have embarked on path of self-destruction — Russian MFA
Zakharova emphasized that this ongoing rewriting of history is a dangerous course that, if continued, will lead to the EU’s self-destruction
Putin arrives in Samara to hold meeting on engine-building
The president will also hold a working meeting with the region's governor, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev
Top defense official says Russia-North Korea relations forged in battle
Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov took part in a reception marking the upcoming 77th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on September 9
‘Coalition of willing’ giving Ukraine ’security guarantees’ is meaningless — Medvedev
"They come up with something themselves, pull it out of different places and present it as guarantees. This will have no consequences," the Russian official stressed
West wants to study Russian air defenses by supplying long-range missiles to Kiev — expert
Russia must take this very seriously, Vitaly Kiselev noted
Russian basketballer Kasatkin fights against extradition to US
Further hearings are scheduled for next week
NATO troops in Ukraine to be legitimate targets for Russia, Putin warns
On August 18, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia rejects any scenarios envisaging the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine that can lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict
Russian embassy slams UK’s use of Moscow's assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine 'theft'
"The UK government must understand that any unfriendly steps against Russia and its legitimate interests will not go unanswered," the Russian embassy said
Trump reposts photo of himself with caption ‘Nothing can stop what is coming’
In the image, the president stands against a backdrop of the Earth, he raises his arms and looks up
Moldova's Sandu heading down Saakashvili route with misguided EU aspirations — opposition
Igor Dodon called on Moldovans to learn from the experience of the Georgians
BRICS need to give united response to US threats against Venezuela — Brazilian lawmaker
According to Reimont Otoni, Washington pursues a wrong foreign policy towards the Latin American region, oftentimes using direct threats
Russia managed to develop its own innovative turbines — Putin
According to the president, Russian has good developments in this area
Pentagon rebranding could cost billions of dollars — media
According to Politico, "officials may need to change Defense Department seals on more than 700,000 facilities in 40 countries and all 50 states"
Starmer appoints Yvette Cooper as UK Foreign Secretary
Cooper, 56, replaced David Lammy, who was appointed Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, and also Deputy Prime Minister
There will be no need to deploy Western troops to Ukraine after peace is achieved — Putin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on August 30 that the actions of the "coalition of the willing" are aimed at undermining the emerging progress in the Ukrainian settlement following Russian-American talks
Slovakia will not send troops to Ukraine, but will help provide security guarantees — Fico
He clarified that Slovakia’s role would be to provide its transport infrastructure to the security guarantor nations, facilitating their efforts - contingent upon the successful conclusion of an international security agreement for Ukraine
North Korea to support Russia's struggle to defend its sovereignty — Kim Jong Un
Kim Jong Un's words were conveyed by the North Korean ambassador to Moscow Sin Hong Chol
PD-8 engines for Superjet meet best international standards — Putin
According to Putin, the positive dynamics in the industry "creates conditions for strengthening the country's industrial and technological sovereignty"
Top defense official admires Korean soldiers’ actions during Kursk Region’s liberation
Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov noted that the relations between Russia and North Korean "are developing dynamically"
Russia will return its frozen assets given to Ukraine through land — Medvedev
The Russian senior official clarified that his remarks do not pertain to the territories of Donbass and Novorossiya which, he affirmed, already belong to Russia
Russia ranks among world’s top five aircraft, rocket engine manufacturers — Putin
"Over the past four years alone, the number of aircraft engines delivered has grown by over 50%, going from 791 to 1,227 units," Russian President said
INTERVIEW: European countries mess things up at home — Russian diplomat
The reason is because they have failed to preserve Europe
Slovakia hurt by attacks on Russian oil infrastructure — PM Fico
According to the Slovak prime minister, Bratislava and Kiev have different views on issues of international politics and opposite approaches to energy matters
Moscow-led security bloc’s chief says military drills in Belarus show high readiness level
He stressed that commanders and staff personnel had demonstrated a high level of practical skills in terms of commanding troops on a mission
SCO summit shows changing world order affects Europe — Macron
The French President stated that the world is unstable
EU, US to discuss new sanctions on Russia on September 8 — agency
Discussions will involve officials with the White House, the US Department of State and the office of the US Trade Representative, Associated Press reported
Russia poses no threat to Europe, does not seek to ‘redraw borders’ — Medvedev
"If that's their prerogative, I say have at it," Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said
No pause for recreation in Putin’s schedule after long trip — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the president will engage in various domestic events and meetings
Russia open, will not shut itself in 'national shell' — Putin
The Russian president stressed that isolation is both harmful and counterproductive, as it undermines competitiveness
Trump posts photo of Putin, Xi Jinping, Modi, stating US has 'lost' Russia and India
The US president wishes Russia, India and China "a long and prosperous future together"
Slovak prime minister predicts Ukraine's long process of joining EU
Robert Fico also advised Vladimir Zelensky to keep this in mind, warning that larger EU member states may pose substantial obstacles to Ukraine’s accession
Zelensky refuses to allow Russian oil to flow to Slovakia via Ukrainian territory
"We are ready to pump oil and gas to Slovakia, so long as it's not Russian gas or Russian oil. That's final," Vladimir Zelensky stated
Russian forces destroy 655 combat aircraft in Ukraine operation — top brass
Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet over the past day
Agreements with China, high-wage economy and trust: what Putin stated at EEF
Russia is open, it is not isolating itself from anyone and will not lock itself away in a "national shell," the Russian leader noted
Trump recognizes catastrophic role the US played in Ukraine — diplomat
Commenting on the discussion around Donald Trump's statements, Maria Zakarova noted that she sees "a lot of sarcasm"
Ukrainian forces control less than 15% of Kremennaya forest in LPR — expert
Marochko specified that over the past week, Russian forces have advanced north of Grigorovka along the Seversky Donets River and are currently clearing the area
Russia calls on Japan to recognize realities of World War II — Lavrov
"The results of the Second World War in the Pacific, including the Japanese Surrender Act, were an integral part of the post-war Yalta-Potsdam world order," the Russian top diplomat recalled
The Wizard of the Kremlin movie highlights interest in Russian history — official
According to Russian Presidential Envoy for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, Russia’s recent history is a subject of hot debate
Western companies aren’t returning to Russia yet but ‘nature abhors vacuum’ — Kremlin
However, Russia is interested in the return of Western firms because any economy needs new technologies, competences, and investment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added
US to host G20 summit in Miami in 2026 — Trump
It will be held in one of our country’s greatest cities beautiful Miami, Florida," US President said
Russian defense minister meets with Chief of General Staff of Libyan National Army
Andrey Belousov congratulated Khaled Haftar on his appointment to his current position
Russia to carry on with special military op unless diplomatic solution emerges
The Russian president stressed that Moscow's main goal is to achieve its objectives and ensure that its interests are protected
Medvedev says Stubb’s Ukraine fixation could be driven by historical revanchism
The politician said that during World War II, a Finnish diplomatic representative during a meeting with chairman of the Reichstag Hermann Goering, was told by the Germans that they were ready to transfer to the Finns any amount of Russian land they desired
Russian forces liberate four settlements in special military operation zone in past week
Units of Battlegroup East completed the liberation of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s territory in their area of operation
US not planning to overthrow Venezuelan government — Trump
The US President noted that he did not want to go into details on the incident with the flight of two Venezuelan military aircraft in close proximity to a US Navy ship in international waters
China condemns Trump’s demand EU press Beijing over trade with Russia — diplomat
According to Guo Jiakun, Beijing sticks firmly to a fair and objective position on the Ukrainian conflict and objects to Washington’s attempts to link this conflict to the Russian-Chinese economic relations
Kremlin denies presence of North Korean troops on Ukrainian territory
Dmitry Peskov responded to a relevant question speaking on the sidelines of the 2025 Eastern Economic Forum
EU becomes 'bit player' in new multipolar world — Italian expert
According to Gianluca Savoini, Europe’s decline is largely a self-inflicted process - an act of voluntary abdication
Russia needs to better secure national border — Medvedev
The politician said that the Baltic states, Finland, Norway, and Poland are increasing military activity near Russia
Putin to take part in BRICS online summit one of these days — Kremlin
Earlier, media outlets reported that Brazil intends to convene an extraordinary online BRICS summit
The West's approach to culture is its ‘Achilles heel’ — Russian diplomat
The diplomat noted that Hollywood creates a certain image of "the so-called American life, the American dream"
Trump's envoy leaves meeting of 'coalition of the willing' in Paris after 45 minutes
The office of French President Emmanuel Macron explained Steve Witkoff's departure in a comment to the news outlet, stating that he left after delivering his speech to attend another scheduled meeting
Finland, Norway, Poland step up military activity near Russia's borders — Medvedev
The politician noted that he had just visited the border with Finland, where walls, barriers, and other structures are being built at full speed
Kiev forces lost 1,400 troops in special op zone over past day — Russian Defense Ministry
According to the head of the press center of the Battlegroup Center, Alexander Savchuk, the losses of Ukrainian armed formations in the Battlegroup Center’s responsibility zone amounted to 435 servicemen
Ukrainian hit squad eliminated on approach to Dnieper’s island zone
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that reconnaissance units from Battlegroup Dnepr monitor the river surface and its right bank around the clock
IN BRIEF: Kremlin on security guarantees for Russia, Trump’s 'good' cynicism
The second round of Putin-Trump "is certainly possible" in the near future
Yanukovich 'was in tears' after realizing effects of Ukraine's association with EU — Putin
The former Ukrainian president was visibly distressed because the opening of markets to highly competitive European goods was effectively killing Ukrainian production and disrupting traditional trade relations with Russia
Slovakia, Ukraine to develop energy cooperation where their interests coincide — official
However, Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Denisa Sakova admitted that a compromise sometimes looks unachievable due to a gap in the two countries’ approaches
Zelensky's 'radical strategy' leading Ukraine to complete ruin — opposition politician
"The indictment by the Georgian authorities of former President Mikhail Saakashvili for unleashing a five-day war with Russia in 2008 gives way to a similar process against Zelensky," Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement, stressed
Russia becomes only country to produce aircraft all on its own — deputy PM
Denis Manturov said there are no other countries where absolutely all components are manufactured
It will be impossible to reach an agreement with Zelensky on key issues now — Putin
The Russian president also reiterated that he is open to dialogue with Vladimir Zelensky
Trump says there is no need to worry about the US-India ‘special relationship’
Usually, Washington calls its relationship with the UK "special"
Kiev changes tack as relations between Russia, US warm up — MP
"As relations between Russia and the United States trend toward normalization, the Kiev regime and its European patrons are hastily changing tack from categorical refusal to negotiate to readiness for meetings," Leonid Slutsky noted
Putin orders to develop, launch PD-26 engine fast
The head of state also asked to report on the prospects of using the PD-8 engine on other aircraft besides Superjet-100
Putin announces plans to modernize military transport aviation
According to the Russian president, this project can be implemented in cooperation with Russia’s partners who already show interest in it
Zelensky invited to Russia, BRICS summit and Max messenger: what Kremlin tells TASS
TASS has compiled Dmitry Peskov’s main statements
Russian cancer vaccine ready for use — FMBA head
The initial target for this vaccine will be colorectal cancer
Zelensky needs Western contingents to suppress protests after conflict — senator
Konstantin Kosachev emphasized that as long as the West continued to bolster Ukraine’s military capabilities rather than addressing the root causes of the conflict, any security guarantees would remain ineffective
Trump calls on EU to stop fining American companies
Following the European Commission’s decision to impose a 2.95 billion euro fine on Google for violating anti-trust laws in the European Union, Trump warned that he would be forces to take response measures
Finnish experiment with same-sex figure skating duo is 'ridiculous' — Russian lawmaker
Russia sees Western companies sponsoring Ukrainian army as enemies — Kremlin spokesman
When speaking about the prospects for Western businesses’ return to Russia, Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow would build a respectful dialogue with those who had fulfilled their obligations when exiting the Russian market
Gold price hits all-time high, rises above $3,650 per troy ounce
While gold surges, oil is plunging — the Brent price on the London ICE exchange dropped below $66 per barrel for the first time since August 20
Engine industry has civil, defense significance for Russia, Putin says
President also said that the guidelines and roadmaps for the development of the industry set out in the strategic documents should be strictly observed
EC welcomes Putin's statement on Ukraine's accession to the EU — Euractiv
"It's very welcome that President Putin sees the place of Ukraine in the European Union," Euractiv quotes a statement by European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho told
Medvedev slams coalition's initiatives on Ukraine as ‘nonsense’ and ‘bullshit’
At a press conference on September 4, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the 26 countries in the coalition had confirmed their readiness to send military contingents to Ukraine after a ceasefire or peace is established
Russia saved German people once, now they must rescue themselves — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that a German reporter once asked her when Russia would wake the Germans up
FSB declassifies document shedding light on SS atrocities in 1941 Ukraine
Isenmann testified during his interrogation that his platoon, part of the Wiking Division, arrived in Lvov immediately after the Germans occupied it - at the end of June and the beginning of July 1941
Eastern Economic Forum results in signing 353 agreements worth $74.1 bln
Executive Secretary of the EEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov also reported that more than 8,400 participants from 75 countries and territories took part in the forum's events
Teaching Rutte basics of politeness is useless — Russian embassy
According to the embassy, the NATO Secretary General should decide whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is "the leader of a nation comparable to Texas" or Russia poses "a significant direct threat to Euro-Atlantic countries"
Russia and Azerbaijan work constructively in economic area — Deputy PM
"We have normal economic relations with Azerbaijan," Alexey Overchuk told
Putin to hold Combined Direct Line and Q&A session before end of the year — Kremlin
The previous combined Direct Line and Q&A session took place on December 19, 2024
Naval training ship Smolny of Russia’s Baltic Fleet enters Vietnamese port of Cam Ranh
Historically, this port has served as Russia’s largest overseas naval base, which makes the occasion particularly significant
NATO facilities in Finland to be legitimate targets in case of conflict — Russian general
On September 1, the Finnish Defense Ministry announced that the NATO Multi-Corps Land Component Command for Northern Europe, based 200 kilometers from the Russian border, has officially begun operations
Indian PM to skip UN General Assembly session due to tensions with US — newspaper
According to earlier reports, the Indian prime minister was expected to address the UNGA session on September 26
Press review: NATO raises Arctic threats to Russia while US seeks to block Palestine at UN
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 5th
German chancellor admits Europe cannot play global role it aspires to
According to Friedrich Merz, Europe’s possibilities for independent action are limited
Kiev attacked Lugansk due to its huge losses on the front line — expert
On the night of September 5, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a series of strikes using UAVs on Lugansk
IN BRIEF: Putin on Oreshnik, disappointment in talks, corruption in Ukraine
According to the Russian leader, all the frustrations in the negotiation process stem from "excessive expectations"
Military parade shows China’s readiness to challenge US — Japanese experts
Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the parade alongside his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un – a move aimed at "presenting him as the leader of the international community," Keio University professor Tomoki Kamo said
Zelensky awaited in Moscow, Russia-US relations: Kremlin shares details with TASS
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that talks between the two leaders are not easy, as both firmly defend their national interests
Medvedev says Stubb showed interest in Ukraine even during premiership
Alexander Stubb headed the Finnish government in 2014-2015
Medvedev arrives at border with Finland and NATO
The politician stressed that in any case, Russia would take into account the changed nature of relations with Finland due to the country's accession to NATO
Security guarantees for Ukraine impossible without Russia’s opinion — Medvedev
"This will have no consequences - that is absolutely obvious," the politician emphasized
Trump fears talks will collapse due to measures taken against Russia — TV channel
According to the TV channel, the US leader believes that tough action could undermine the negotiations
Trump renames Department of Defense to Ministry of War
The head of the US administration noted that the possibility of renaming the Pentagon had been discussed for several months
Israel to respond to Houthis’ attempts to use chemical weapons — advisor
Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar al-Eryani alleged on Friday that the Ansar Allah movement was producing chemical weapons using components smuggled from Iran
Ukraine loses about 1,340 troops in special military operation zone in past day
Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed an unmanned speedboat of the Ukrainian armed forces
TASS agency calls media community to cooperate in fight against fake news
According to TASS Deputy Director General Marat Abulkhatin, the agency’s years-long experience of fighting disinformation could come in handy in such a situation
Ukraine’s mercenaries share combat experience with drug cartels — ex-security officer
According to Vasily Prozorov, the number of Latin American mercenaries fighting on Ukraine’s side has risen since 2022
Hungary, unlike other EU countries, doesn't backdoor Russian oil purchases — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto slammed the position of those who "are loudly criticizing Hungary and Slovakia while importing this oil from Russia via Asia" as hypocritical
Indian PM highlights forward-looking partnership with US
"India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," Narendra Modi said
