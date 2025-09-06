VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The European Union countries are on a perilous path of self-destruction, rewriting history daily, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Speaking to TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, she remarked, "The fact that they (EU countries - TASS) are absent from the parades speaks volumes about their self-exposure." She further accused European elites of being infected with the "bacillus of racial inequality and Nazism," highlighting their discriminatory attitudes based on nationality. "They are engaged in segregation - dividing countries, peoples, and ethnic groups - following a model articulated by the high representative of the European Union’s foreign policy, Josep Borrell, who spoke of a ‘beautiful garden’ for the ‘golden billion’ and a ‘wild jungle’ for everyone else. That’s it."

Zakharova emphasized that this ongoing rewriting of history is a dangerous course that, if continued, will lead to the EU’s self-destruction. "It’s akin to rejecting the well-established laws of physics or chemistry - fundamental truths that, when violated, yield tragic consequences," she asserted. "History is a science rooted in verified facts and lessons that must be learned. Crossing the line 85 years ago led to catastrophe; returning to such policies now risks destroying them from within."

She pointed out that the West is systematically erasing anything that contradicts its concept of liberal dictatorship. "This is no longer just a political strategy or philosophy," Zakharova argued. "It is a clear form of dictatorship. They cancel everything that doesn’t conform. If a country, a nation, or a people refuses to pledge allegiance to these ultra-liberal doctrines, they must be eliminated. It’s a straightforward reality - these are not mere speculations but hard facts."

Zakharova also recalled the infamous "Ost" plan conceived by Adolf Hitler, which aimed at the enslavement or destruction of Slavic peoples. "Our ancestors, our entire nation - this was their vision," she said. "According to Nazi ideology, Slavs were considered second-class - only fit to serve ‘superior’ peoples or face annihilation.".