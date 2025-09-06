No pause for recreation in Putin’s schedule after long trip — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's schedule for the upcoming week remains densely packed with official engagements, despite a busy travel itinerary earlier this week, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

When asked whether the president plans to take a break upon returning to Moscow, Peskov responded, "As far as I know, no." He added, "There is a work program scheduled for the week."

Notably, Putin is set to participate in the early online BRICS summit scheduled for September 8. Peskov emphasized that the president will also engage in various domestic events and meetings, stating, "All of this is on the schedule; we cannot abstract ourselves from this."

A busy week of diplomacy and travel

Since August 31, Putin has been on an intensive diplomatic and official trip. His journey began in China, followed by a visit to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum. On the evening of September 5, he traveled to the Samara Region. Over six days, the president visited four cities - Tianjin, Beijing, Vladivostok, and Samara - crossing multiple time zones and participating in dozens of activities, including bilateral meetings, negotiations, conferences, ceremonies, and speeches.

The culmination of his travels was a late-night meeting with Samara Region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, where they discussed the region’s socio-economic development.