Putin to hold Combined Direct Line and Q&A session before end of the year — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold the combined Direct Line and Q&A session by the end of the year, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum.

When asked if there are plans to hold the President’s traditional direct line with a big press conference this year, Peskov replied:

"Yes, we will definitely hold it before the end of the year."

The previous combined Direct Line and Q&A session took place on December 19, 2024. The combined format was chosen for the third time, it was first tested in 2020. Initially, the events were held separately. Putin held his first television Direct Line with citizens in 2001.

