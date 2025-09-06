The West's approach to culture is its ‘Achilles heel’ — Russian diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The West's approach, which has created soft power and an instrument of influence instead of culture, is its Achilles heel, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The United States of America delegated to itself the right to be considered number one in the sphere of mass culture, pop culture, and film culture of today. And many shared this opinion, assigned themselves a role and assigned their culture a role and designated a place, calling it soft power. And this is their Achilles heel, because this is how they treat culture," Zakharova said at a business breakfast "Creating Images of the Future: The Role of Film Institutes in Forming Values and Worldviews."

The diplomat noted that Hollywood creates a certain image of "the so-called American life, the American dream."

"But this is what led to the ideology and the formation of the ideology of canceling culture. Culture cannot be canceled, it can fade away on its own, it can disappear, it can outlive itself, but it cannot be canceled," Zakharova went on.

"But they [the US and the West] can distort it [culture], they can cancel it. And they understand this, because they did not create a culture, but rather soft power and instruments, a set of instruments for exercise their influence," the diplomat said.

She noted that the United States also has a utilitarian approach toward other cultures, believing that in other countries "it is approximately the same."

"They have the same attitude toward Russia. And what is most surprising is that they have the same attitude toward China," the diplomat added.