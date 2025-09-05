SVETOGORSK /Leningrad region/, September 5. /TASS/. Russia does not threaten anyone in Europe and does not seek to redefine the borders therein, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev told reporters.

"We have repeatedly said that we do not threaten anyone in Europe, that we do not seek to redraw borders in any way. If that's their prerogative, I say have at it," Medvedev said.

"They didn't just talk about it. As I understand it, the head of the European Commission came pretty close to here, walked, watched how the walls were being built, how the tractors were working."

About the visit of the head of the European Commission

Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen paid a visit to the seven so-called frontline nations from August 29 to September 1 - countries located near the borders with Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, with the exception of Hungary and Slovakia. In each of them, she visited a military facility and delivered the same speech, scaring European citizens with the threat of a Russian attack, calling for new increases in military spending and urging EU countries to vote in support of the European Commission's draft seven-year budget plan for 2028-2034, which not only provides for a manifold increase in military spending, but also requires a significant expansion of the powers of the European Commission.