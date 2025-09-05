Russian defense minister meets with Chief of General Staff of Libyan National Army

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Issues of Russian-Libyan relations and the situation in North Africa were the focus of talks between Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan National Army Khaled Haftar, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held talks with Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan National Army Colonel General Khaled Haftar," the ministry said. "During the talks, the sides touched upon current issues of Russian-Libyan ties. They also discussed key aspects of the development of the situation in North Africa."

The Russian minister congratulated Haftar on his appointment to his current position. "Obviously, this is the recognition of your big contribution to the strengthening of the country’s defense capacities," Belousov said.

He also conveyed his congratulations to Khaled Haftar’s brother, Saddam Haftar, on his appointment deputy commander of the Libyan National Army and wished good health and success to Libyan National Army Supreme Commander Khalifa Haftar.

The Russian defense minister noted that these talks are being held in furtherance of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Khalifa Haftar on May 9, during the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, or the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany, in Moscow.

Khaled Haftar, in turn, thanked Belousov for the warm reception. "This visit is very useful for us. We have assessed Russia’s contribution to efforts to ensure global stability," he said.