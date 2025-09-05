Belgorod Region attacked by about 100 Ukrainian UAVs during day

BELGOROD, September 5. /TASS/. Ukraine attacked Belgorod Region settlements with 99 drones over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"In the Belgorod Region, the settlements of Maisky and Oktyabrsky, the villages of Bessonovka, Nikolayevka, Nikolskoye and Yasnye Zori were attacked by 16 drones, eight of which were shot down and suppressed. A woman was injured in the settlement of Oktyabrsky. She was hospitalized in Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. All necessary assistance is being provided," Gladkov wrote.

The Borisovsky district was attacked by one drone, and 14 drones attacked the Valuisky district.

"Yesterday, a man who suffered a barotrauma in the village of Kaznacheyevka as a result of an FPV drone attack on a truck on September 2 applied to Valuiskaya central regional hospital. The wounded was released home for outpatient treatment," the governor said.

Four drones were fired at the Volokonovsky district, six ammunition and 13 drones were fired at the Grayvoronsky district.

"A man was killed by a drone attack in the village of Bezymeno. In the village of Glotovo, a woman was injured by a drone strike. All necessary assistance has been provided to the victim, and treatment will continue on an outpatient basis," Gladkov said.

Eleven projectiles and 12 drones were fired at the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, and 39 drones were fired at the Shebekinsky district. An aircraft-type drone was shot down by an air defense system over the Yakovlevsky district.