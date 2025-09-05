Russia, China, DPRK cooperate to benefit their people, not to harm others — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has emphasized that the interactions among Russia, China, and the DPRK are not directed against third countries. Instead, he clarified, these engagements are driven by the interests of the peoples of the three states. When asked about US President Donald Trump’s recent assertions that the leaders of these nations are allegedly conspiring behind his back, Peskov responded, "No, they are not plotting a conspiracy. The nature of this cooperation and dialogue is not aimed against third countries but is intended to serve the interests of their peoples."

Earlier, Trump, commenting on the military parade in Beijing, asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to convey greetings to Putin and Kim Jong Un. "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America," he wrote on Truth Social.