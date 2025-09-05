Putin calls for security guarantees for both Russia and Ukraine

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Security guarantees must be established for both Russia and Ukraine, and Moscow will honor them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"If these agreements are reached, let no one doubt, Russia will fully honor them. We will respect those security guarantees that, certainly, must be established for both Russia and Ukraine. And I repeat once again, Russia will unquestionably fulfill these agreements," Putin emphasized.

"However, we have never been approached for a genuine discussion on this issue," he lamented.

