Putin says he agreed with Trump to maintain direct phone talks whenever necessary

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he has an agreement with his US counterpart Donald Trump to speak over the phone whenever it is needed.

"President [of the United States Donald] Trump and I have an open dialogue, there is an agreement that, if necessary, we can call, contact, and talk to each other. He knows that I'm open to these conversations. And so is he, I know that," Putin said speaking at a plenary session of the 2025 Eastern Economic Forum.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks.

The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.