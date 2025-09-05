Putin calls 'excessive' requests for meeting with Zelensky at venues proposed by Kiev

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called excessive the calls for arranging a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky at venues proposed by Kiev.

"If they tell us: 'We want to meet with you, but you should go to some place for such a meeting,' it seems to me that these are simply excessive requests," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, answering a question about a possible meeting with Zelensky.

Earlier, at a press conference following his visit to China, Putin invited Zelensky to come to Moscow if the latter was ready for such a meeting. Zelensky declined the offer, specifying that "American partners" informed him of the "invitation."

