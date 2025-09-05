No information on US request for talk with Putin yet — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov declined to comment on whether talks between Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump would take place in the coming days.

"I don’t know," the Kremlin aide said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

When asked if the US had requested a conversation between the two leaders, Ushakov said, "I haven’t heard anything about that."

The day before, the US president announced that he plans to speak with his Russian counterpart in the near future. According to him, he and Putin enjoy a very good dialogue.

The last time the Russian and US presidents spoke over the phone was on August 18, two days after the Alaska summit.

Eastern Economic Forum

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.