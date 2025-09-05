Russia assures Zelensky 100% safe if comes to Moscow — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to guarantee the safety of Vladimir Zelensky and other Kiev representatives if they decide to come to Moscow for a meeting, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The Ukrainian side wants this meeting and has proposed it. I said, 'We are ready – please come. We will ensure the necessary conditions for work and security, a 100% guarantee,'" Putin said.

He also noted that Kiev's requests for a meeting and setting conditions for its venue are "excessive demands."

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.